GEORGETOWN — The Westville volleyball team rebounded from its first loss of the season on Thursday with a 25-15, 25-21 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Ella Miller had 11 kills and three aces for the Tigers, while Maddie Apply had eight kills and two aces and Maddy Doggett had five kills and two aces.
Kendall Roberts had six kills, seven digs and two aces for the Buffaloes, while Milee Ellis had five kills and three blocks and Rubyrae Fraser-Soule had 11 assists.
The Tigers are 17-1 overall and will face Villa Grove on Tuesday, while the Buffaloes will play at the Blue Ridge Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Westville`25`25
Geo-RF`15`21
Statistical leaders
Kills — W: Ella Miller 11, Maddie Appl 8, Maddy Doggett 5, Hadley Jones 2, Carlee Miller 2; GRF: Kendall Roberts 6, Milee Ellis 5, Hadlee Hayes, Sophia Loucks. Blocks — W: Doggett; GRF: Ellis 3, Cunningham. Assists — W: Appl, Jones, Carlee Miller; GRF: Rubyrae Fraser-Soule 11. Service aces — W: Ella Miller 3, Appl 2, Doggett 2, Jones, GRF: Roberts 2. Digs — W: Lani Gondzur 4, Doggett 2, Ella Miller, Appl; GRF: Roberts 7, Addison Spesard 4, Skyley Meador 2.
