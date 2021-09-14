WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team lost a close first set 26-24 to Milford and would lose the second set 25-16 on Tuesday.
Jasmyn Meeker had seven kills, two blocks and 11 digs for Westville, while Lydia Gondzur had seven assists, Hadley Cox had six assists, Maddison Appl had three blocks, Chloe Brant had three kills and two blocks and Rylee Jones had 13 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Milford 2, Westville 0
Milford`26`25
Westville`24`16
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Jasmyn Meeker 7, Chloe Brant 3, Ella Miller 2, Hadley Cox, Madison Appl. Blocks — Appl 3, Meeker 2, Brant 2. Assists — Lydia Gondzur 7, Hadley Cox 6, Molly Doggett. Service aces — Miller, Brant, Rylee Jones, Gondzur. Digs — Jones 13, Meeker 11, Miller 11, Kelsie High 10, Cox 5, Brant 4, Gondzur 3, Doggett.
