CISSNA PARK — The Westville volleyball team lost 25-14, 25-21 on the road Tuesday to Cissna Park.
Ella Miller had seven kills and a dig for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 13 assist, two kills and two digs and Lydia Gondzur had seven digs.
The Tigers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Cissna Park
Cissna Park 2, Westville 0
Westville`14`21
Cissna Park`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 7, Molly Doggett 3, Maddison Appl 2, Lainey Wichtowski 2, Aubrie Jenkins. Assists — Wichtowski 13, Lily Meeker, Jenkins. Service aces — Meeker 2. Digs — Lydia Gondzur 7, Kelsie High 4, Jenkins 3, Doggett 2, Wichtowski 2, Miller.
