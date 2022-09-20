Westville logo

CISSNA PARK — The Westville volleyball team lost 25-14, 25-21 on the road Tuesday to Cissna Park.

Ella Miller had seven kills and a dig for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 13 assist, two kills and two digs and Lydia Gondzur had seven digs.

The Tigers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Cissna Park

Cissna Park 2, Westville 0

Westville`14`21

Cissna Park`25`25

Westville Statistical leaders

Kills — Ella Miller 7, Molly Doggett 3, Maddison Appl 2, Lainey Wichtowski 2, Aubrie Jenkins. Assists — Wichtowski 13, Lily Meeker, Jenkins. Service aces — Meeker 2. Digs — Lydia Gondzur 7, Kelsie High 4, Jenkins 3, Doggett 2, Wichtowski 2, Miller.

