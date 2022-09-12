UNITY — The Westville volleyball team battled all night with Unity, but in the end, the Rockets would get the hard-fought 25-27, 26-24, 26-24.
Ella Miller had 20 kills for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had six kills, 30 assists and four aces, Maddison Appl and Lilly Meeker each had three blocks and Aubrie Jenkins and Lydia Gondzur each had 10 digs.
The Tigers are 12-3 and will face Milford on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Tolono
Unity 2, Westville 1
Westville`27`24`24
Unity`25`26`26
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 20, Molly Doggett 7, Lainey Wichtowski 6, Lilly Meeker 2, Lydia Gondzur. Blocks — Meeker 3, Maddison Appl 3. Assists — Lainey Wichtowski 30, Gondzur 2. Service aces — Wichtowski 4, Doggett, Meeker. Digs — Gondzur 10, Aubrie Jenkins 10, Miller 7, Doggett 2.
