WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday in a 25-20, 25-20 loss to Milford.
Ella Miller had 11 kills, four digs and a block for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 17 assists, two kills and five digs and Aubrie Jenkins had 10 digs.
The Tigers are 16-1 and will travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Milford 2, Westville 0
Milford`20`20
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 11, Maddie Appl 3, Maddy Doggett 3, Wichtowski 2. Blocks — Hadley Jones 2, Miller, Appl, Doggett. Assists — Wichtowski 17. Service aces — Aubrie Jenkins, Appl. Digs — Jenkins 10, Appl 5, Wichtowski 5, Miller 4, Daylin Zaayer 3, Lani Gondzur 3, Doggett.
Records — Westville 16-1 overall.
