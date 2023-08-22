WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team were able to go to 2-0 in the young season with a 25-23, 26-24 win over Rantoul.
Ella Miller had eight kills, five digs and two aces for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 12 assists and three digs and Maddy Doggett had five blocks and two digs.
The Tigers will host Tri-County on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Rantoul 0
Rantoul`23`24
Westville`25`26
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 8, Maddie Appl 2, Lainey Wichtowski, Carlee Miller, Hadley Jones. Blocks — Maddy Doggett 5, Ella Miller. Assists — Wichtowski 12. Service aces — Jones 3, Ella Miller 2, Wichtowski. Digs — Ella Miller 5, Aubrie Jenkins 4, Wichtowski 3, Lani Gondzur 3, Doggett 2, Appl, Jones.
Records — Westville 2-0 overall.
