WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team beat Decatur Eisenhower 25-17, 26-24 to reach its record to 10-0 in the early part of the season.
Ella Miller had 13 kills and 19 digs for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 23 assists, three kills and seven digs, Maddie Appl had six kills and two blocks and Aubrie Jenkins had 12 digs.
The Tigers will play Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Decatur Eisenhower 0
Eisenhower`17`24
Westville`25`26
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 13, Maddie Appl 6, Lainey Wichtowski 3, Carlee Miller 2, Maddy Doggett. Blocks — Appl 2. Assists — Wichtowski 23, Ella Miller, Carlee Miller, Aubrie Jenkins. Service aces — Carlee Miller 4, Wichtowski. Digs — Ella Miller 19, Jenkins 12, Wichtowski 7, Carlee Miller 4, Daylin Zaayer 3, Lani Gondzur 2, Appl 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.