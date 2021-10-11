TUSCOLA — The Westville volleyball team battled to beat out Tuscola on Monday 25-23, 9-25, 25-20.
Jasmyn Meeker had eight kills and 11 digs, while Chloe Brant had seven kills and four digs, Hadley Cox had 18 assists, Ella Miller had five kills and nine digs and Maddison Appl had three kills and four blocks.
The Tigers travel to Chrisman on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Tuscola
Westville 2, Tuscola 1
Westville`25`9`25
Tuscola`23`25`20
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Jasmyn Meeker 8, Chloe Brant 7, Ella Miller 5, Maddison Appl 3, Hadley Cox. Blocks — Appl 4. Assists — Cox 18, Lydia Gondzur 4. Service aces — Meeker, Miller, Gondzur, Rylee Jones. Digs — Meeker 11, Miller 9, Cox 7, Jones 5, Brant 4, Gondzur 4, Molly Doggett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.