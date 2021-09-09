HOOPESTON — The Westville volleyball team found a way to get past Hoopeston Area 25-17, 23-25, 25-20 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Chloe Brant had 11 kills, three blocks, five digs and two aces for the Tigers, while Jasmyn Meeker had seven kills, four aces and 13 digs, Hadley Cox had 20 assists and 10 digs and Ella Miller had 15 digs, four kills, two aces and two blocks.
Bre Crose had five kills for the Cornjerkers, while Kaitlynn Lange had four kills, Alexa Bailey had three blocks and Logan Watson had two aces.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Hoopeston
Westville 2, Hoopeston Area 1
Westville`25`23`25
Hoopeston`17`25`20
Statistical leaders
Kills — W: Chloe Brant 11, Jasmyn Meeker 7, Ella Miller 4, Hadley Cox 3, Kelsie High, Lydia Gondzur, Molly Doggett; HA: Bre Crose 5, Kaitlynn Lange 4. Blocks — W: Brant 3, Madison Appl 3, Miller 2, Meeker; HA: Alexa Bailey 3. Assists — W: Cox 20, Gondzur 9. Service aces — W: Meeker 4, Brant 2, Miller 2, Rylee Jones 2, Cox, HA: Logan Watson 2. Digs — W: Miller 15, Meeker 13, Cox 10, High 9, Jones 8, Gondzur 4, Doggett 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.