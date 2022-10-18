ARMSTRONG — After winning the Vermilion County Tournament on Monday, the Westville volleyball team had a three-set win over Armstrong-Potomac 24-26, 25-20, 25-15 on Tuesday.
Ella Miller had 17 kills, 19 digs and three blocks for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 27 assists, 10 digs and three kills, Aubrie Jenkins had 21 digs, Lydia Gondzur had 15 digs and five assists and Maddison Appl had seven kills and a block.
Kyla Bullington had 11 kills and 18 digs for the Trojans, while Lily Jameson had 29 assists, 13 digs and two aces, Gracie Gordon had 10 kills and four blocks and Ella Lund had four kills, five blocks and two aces.
The Tigers will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday, while the Trojans are 17-13-1 and 5-5 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Westville 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1
Westville`24`25`25
A-P`26`20`15
Statistical leaders
Kills — W: Ella Miller 17, Maddison Appl 7, Molly Doggett 5, Lainey Wichtowski 3, Lilly Meeker; AP: Kyla Bullington 11, Gracie Gordon 10, Kaylee Blackford 5, Ella Lund 4, Gigi Mulvaney 2, Jameson. Blocks — W: Appl 4, Miller 3, Doggett, Hadley Jones, Meeker; AP: Lund 5, Gordon 4, Bullington, Kaylee Blackford. Assists — W: Wichtowski 27, Lydia Gondzur 5; AP: Jameson 29. Service aces — W:Lilly Meeker 2 AP: Kelsey Blackford 3, Lund 2, Jameson 2 Digs — W: Aubrie Jenkins 21, Miller 19, Gondzur 15, Kelsie Hight 12, Jones, Meeker; AP: Bullington 18, Jameson 13, Cami Howie 9.
Commented
