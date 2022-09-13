MILFORD — The Westville volleyball team lost to Milford 25-16, 25-20 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Tuesday.
Ella Miller had 13 kills for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 20 assists, Lydia Gondzur had nine digs and Maddison Appl had two blocks.
The Tigers are 12-4 and will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Milford
Milford 2, Westville 0
Westville`16`20
Milford`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 13, Molly Doggett 5, Lainey Wichtowski 4, Maddison Appl 2. Blocks — Appl 2, Miller. Assists — Wichtowski 20, Lydia Gondzur 2, Aubrie Jenkins 2. Service aces — Miller. Digs — Gondzur 9, Jenkins 7, Doggett 3.
Records — Westville 12-4 overall.
