WESTVILLE — Coming off a loss in the title game of the Vermilion County Tournament, the Westville volleyball team bounced back with a 17-25, 25-16, 25-22 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.
Jasmyn Meeker had 18 kills, 16 digs, two blocks and tow aces for the Tigers, while Hadley Cox had 19 assists and 17 digs, Ella Miller had five kills with 22 digs and two blocks and Lydia Gondzur had 12 assists an two aces.
Mattie Kennel had 13 kills for the Trojans, while Kyla Bullington had 10 kills and two blocks, Lily Jameson had 25 assist and Cami Howie had 11 digs.
The Tigers will travel to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday in a rematch of Monday's title game, while the Trojans are 19-11 and 7-4 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1
A-P`25`16`22
Westville`17`25`25
Statistical leaders
Kills — AP: Mattie Kennel 13, Kyla Bullington 10; W: Jasmyn Meeker 18, Maddison Appl 6, Ella Miller 5, Chloe Brant 4, Hadley Cox 3. Blocks — AP: Bullington 2; W: Brant 4, Appl 4, Miller 2, Meeker 2, Molly Doggett. Assists — AP: Lily Jameson 25; W: Cox 19, Lydia Gondzur 12, Doggett. Service aces — AP: Jameson, W: Miller 3, Meeker 2, Gondzur 2, Rylee Jones 2. Digs — AP: Cami Howie 11; W: Miller 22, Cox 17, Meeker 16, Kelsie High 13, Jones 7, Appl 6, Brant 4, Gondzur 4, Doggett 2.
