HOOPESTON — Vermilion County Tournament championships are very special, especially when it's been a while since a school has had the opportunity to hold the big blue plaque.
That was the case on Monday night when the Westville Tigers defeated the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers 25-17, 25-21 in the championship match of the county volleyball tournament.
Members of the team and coach Mariah Rolinitis honestly thought the last title for the Tigers was in 2005.
"It's been 17 years since we won this,'' Rolinitis said. "I'm pretty sure that none of our players, except maybe for the seniors, were even born the last time this was won by Westville.''
Actually, Westville senior Lilly Meeker was just about 12 weeks old when the 2005 Vermilion County Tournament was held at Armstrong-Potomac.
"It's hard to believe,'' she said. "I wasn't even able to walk or talk the last time Westville won the county title.''
And while the Tigers did claim the Vermilion Valley Conference title that season, they were not the county tournament champions. That honor went to the Bismarck-Henning Blue Devils.
So, when did Westville last win the county tournament championship in volleyball?
It was 1989 — 33 years ago. So there is definitely no players on the year old enough to remember that, and even their coach wasn't born until 1998.
Regardless of when the last time came, Meeker understood the importance of this one.
"This year, we have shown through and prove that we can do it,'' she said. "It's an honor to play and win with all of these girls and these coaches.''
The story would have been very similar if Hoopeston Area, seeded fifth entering the tournament, would have continued their amazing run to the title.
The Cornjerkers knocked off No. 2 Salt Fork and No. 3 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in pool play on Saturday and they were looking for their first title since 2002 against the top-seeded Tigers.
"Our girls have really been pushing the last few weeks. It's been a building process and they keep getting better,'' said Hoopeston Area coach Brad Jones. "None of us have ever been here before. It's been 20 years since we won the Vermilion County Tournament.''
That wasn't the case for Westville as it was the county runner-up last year to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
"We didn't really have a strong set of seniors last year,'' said Meeker, who along with Molly Doggett, Lydia Gondzur and Kelsie High provide the senior leadership this season. "We have a strong connection with our four seniors and we have bonded really well. We have worked well together.''
It also doesn't hurt that the Tigers have a strong 1-2 punch in sophomores Ella Miller and Maddison Appl. That duo combined for 21 kills Monday with Miller having a match-high 14 of them.
"We worked really hard over the summer in both the weight room building our strength and in the gym getting our reps in, working as a team,'' Miller said. "Most of the volleyball team is in the weight room every day, getting stronger and it shows in a match like tonight.''
Rolinitis acknowledged that Westville strength and conditioning coach Dylan Allen has played a big role in her team's development.
Freshman Lainey Wichtowski ran the offense for Westville picking up a match-high 20 assists, and while Miller credited Wichtowski for some excellent sets, she also noted it started with the play in the back row.
"We can't have good offense without a good defense and passing game,'' she said. "It starts our libero Aubrie Jenkins and then it goes to our setter, Lainey Wichtowski, who gets us the ball up front.''
Hoopeston Area wasn't able to match Westville's offensive attack in the first set as the Cornjerkers had just five kills to 11 for the Tigers.
"We made some mistakes,'' Jones said. "We kept hitting our serves into the net. We are normally a good serving team, but we didn't have that tonight and it cost us.
"Westville has some great hitters and we had a little trouble getting our blocks going at the beginning. I thought towards the end of the match, we finally got into a rhythm.''
Charissa Jones and Logan Watson combined for six blocks in the match, while Bre Crose had a team-high six kills and Brylie Cox had a match-high five aces in the loss.
Third-place match
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 2
A-P 0
HOOPESTON — Reis McFarland and Ravyn Davis combined for 19 kills as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils defeated the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans 26-24, 25-22 in the third-place match at the Vermilion County Tournament.
McFarland, a freshman, had a match-high 10 kills, while Davis, a senior, chipped in with nine as Bis-Henn/Ross-Al improves to 19-8 on the season.
Armstrong-Potomac, which falls to 17-12-1, was led by Kyla Bullington with seven kills and 11 digs, while Lily Jameson contributed 15 assists and Gracie Gordon had four blocks.
Fifth-place match
Salt Fork 2
Oakwood 1
HOOPESTON — The Salt Fork Storm claimed the consolation game of the Vermilion County Tournament with a 24-26, 25-11, 25-21 victory over the Oakwood Comets.
Salt Fork improves to 20-8 with the victory, while Oakwood falls to 5-22 with the loss.
