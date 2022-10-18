HOOPESTON — Ella Miller had a match-high 14 kills as the Westville Tigers claimed the 2022 Vermilion County Tournament volleyball championship with a 25-17, 25-21 victory over the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers.
Miller, a sophomore had eight of her kills in the second set including the game-winning point. Sophomore Maddison Appl contributed seven kills in the victory, while freshman Lainey Wichtowski had a match-high 20 assists.
"Our strength is our offense,'' said Westville coach Mariah Rolinitis. "So we work a lot on defense in practice. If our offensive game is going to make a difference, we need to have a good defense for that to work.''
Hoopeston Area got six combined blocks from Charissa Jones and Logan Watson, while Bre Crose had a team-high six kills and Brylie Cox finished with five aces.
For the complete recap on Westville's victory see either Wednesday's online edition of the Commercial-News or the printed version on Thursday.
Third-place match
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 2
A-P 0
HOOPESTON — Reis McFarland and Ravyn Davis combined for 19 kills as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils defeated the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans 26-24, 25-22 in the third-place match at the Vermilion County Tournament.
McFarland, a freshman, had a match-high 10 kills, while Davis, a senior, chipped in with nine as Bis-Henn/Ross-Al improves to 19-8 on the season.
Armstrong-Potomac, which falls to 17-12-1, was led by Kyla Bullington with seven kills and 11 digs, while Lily Jameson contributed 15 assists and Gracie Gordon had four blocks.
Fifth-place match
Salt Fork 2
Oakwood 1
HOOPESTON — The Salt Fork Storm claimed the consolation game of the Vermilion County Tournament with a 24-26, 25-11, 25-21 victory over the Oakwood Comets.
Salt Fork improves to 20-8 with the victory, while Oakwood falls to 5-22 with the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.