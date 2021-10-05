WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team beat Watseka 25-14, 25-18 on Tuesday to give the Warriors their first loss in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Jasmyn Meeker had nine kills and 10 digs for the Tigers, while Hadley Cox had 11 assists, 16 digs and two kills.
The Tigers will play Oakwood on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Watseka 0
Watseka`14`18
Westville`25`25
Statistical leaders
Kills — Watseka: Josey Ester 4, Haylie Peck; Westville: Jasmyn Meeker 9, Maddison Appl 3, Hadley Cox 2, Chloe Brant 2, Ella Miller. Blocks — Watseka: Kortney Kincade; Westville: Miller, Meeker, Brandt, Appl. Assists — Watseka: Elena Newell 7, Meredith Drake 4; Westville: Cox 11, Lydia Gondzur 3, Molly Doggett 3. Service aces — Watseka: Claire Curry 2, Westville: Brant 2, Rylee Jones, Gondzur. Digs — Watseka: Sydney McTaggart 16, Ester 10; Westville: Cox 16, Meeker 10, Miller 9, Jones 7, Doggett 5, Gondzur 4, Kelshie Hight 3, Brant 2.
