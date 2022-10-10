Westville logo

WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team was able to beat Tuscola 25-18, 25-18 on Monday.

Ella Miller had 17 kills, eight digs and two blocks for Westville, while Lainey Wichtowski had 27 assist, Maddison Appl had seven kills and Aubrie Jenkins had eight digs.

The Tigers will take on Chrisman on Tuesday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Westville

Westville 2, Tuscola 0

Tuscola`18`18

Westville`25`25

Westville Statistical leaders

Kills — Ella Miller 17, Maddison Appl 7, Molly Doggett 5, Lilly Meeker 4, Lainey Wichtowski. Blocks — Meeker 2, Miller 2, Wichtowski. Assists — Wichtowski 27. Service aces — Miller, Meeker. Digs — Miller 8, Aubrie Jenkins 8, Lydia Gondzur 6, Kelsie High 6, Doggett 6, Meeker 3, Appl 2.

