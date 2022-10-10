WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team was able to beat Tuscola 25-18, 25-18 on Monday.
Ella Miller had 17 kills, eight digs and two blocks for Westville, while Lainey Wichtowski had 27 assist, Maddison Appl had seven kills and Aubrie Jenkins had eight digs.
The Tigers will take on Chrisman on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Tuscola 0
Tuscola`18`18
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 17, Maddison Appl 7, Molly Doggett 5, Lilly Meeker 4, Lainey Wichtowski. Blocks — Meeker 2, Miller 2, Wichtowski. Assists — Wichtowski 27. Service aces — Miller, Meeker. Digs — Miller 8, Aubrie Jenkins 8, Lydia Gondzur 6, Kelsie High 6, Doggett 6, Meeker 3, Appl 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.