HOOPESTON — Sophomore Lainey Wichtwoski had a match-high 19 assists to go along with six digs and two aces as the Westville Tigers improved to 11-0 with a 25-14, 25-16 win over the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers.
Wichtowski's top-target was Ella Miller with nine kills, while Maddie Appl had five followed by Hadley Jones and Maddy Doggett with four each for the Tigers.
The Cornjerkers were led by the duo of Brylie Cox and Brayden Kinnaird. They each had two kills and two blocks in the contest.
