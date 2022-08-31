WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball hosted Danville on Wednesday with the Tigers winning 25-15, 25-13.
Ella Miller had seven kills and a dig for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 18 assist, three kills, two digs and a ace. Lilly Meeker had five kills and a block, Maddison Appl had three kills and a block, Molly Doggett had three kills, Lydia Gondzur had two kills, two aces and a dig and Aubrie Jenkins had three digs.
The Tigers are 7-1 and will face Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.
The Vikings will face Champaign Centennial on Sept. 7.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Danville 0
Danville`15`13
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 7, Lilly Meeker 5, Lainey Wichtowski 3, Maddison Appl 3, Molly Doggett 3, Lydia Gondzur 2. Blocks —Meeker, Appl. Assists — Wichtowski 18. Service aces — Gondzur 2, Wichtowski. Digs — Aubrie Jenkins 3, Wichtowski 2, Miller, Gondxur.
