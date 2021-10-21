BISMARCK — The Westville volleyball team got past Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 on Thursday.
Jasmyn Meeker had 15 kills and seven digs for the Tigers, while Lydia Gondzur and Hadley Cox each had 11 assists, Ella Miller had three aces and Maddison Appl had three kills and two blocks.
The Tigers will face Hoopeston Area in regional play on Monday, while the Blue Devils will play Oakwood on Monday in regional play.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Bismarck
Westville 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1
Westville`22`25`25
BHRA`25`22`19
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Jasmyn Meeker 15, Hadley Cox 5, Maddison Appl 3, Chloe Brant 2, Ella Miller, Kelsie High. Blocks — Appl 2, Molly Doggett, Brant, Meeker. Assists — Cox 11, Lydia Gondzur 11, Doggett. Service aces — Miller 3, Brant 2, Meeker, Cox. Digs — Miller 11, Cox 8, Rylee Jones 7, Meeker 7, Doggett 6, High 6, Gondzur 6, Appl 2, Brant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.