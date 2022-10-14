WATSEKA — Hoopeston Area's bid for four straight victories came up just short as the Watseka Warriors claimed a 25-21, 25-21 win over the Cornjerkers.
Haylie Peck had a team-high 6 kills for Watseka, while Brianna Denault had 21 digs for the Warriors, who improved to 20-10 overall.
Hoopeston Area falls to 15-9 overall and 4-6 in the VVC with the loss. Up next for the Cornjerkers in the Vermilion County Tournament this Saturday and Monday in Hoopeston.
