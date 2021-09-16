DANVILLE — The Danville High volleyball team made a major step in its building process on Thursday.
After losing to St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday, the Vikings rebounded with maybe their best game of the season with a 25-7, 25-4 win over Peoria Manual in Big 12 Conference action.
"We played a really clean match and that is always excellent," Danville coach Amber Galleguillos said. "It's always great to get a win on the books, especially after a tough loss. St. Joe was a good team, we did some really good things, but we couldn't finish the play and we have to work on continuing the play.
"I told them to focus because I thought this would be a good match to work on running plays from the front row by bringing the middles to the outside and the outsides a little inside to run some plays. We were focused on that so we can take that into this weekend."
Senior Lynae Ward said the energy was high in both Wednesday and Thursday's games and that was important.
I feel like we had enough energy. We know what we do right and wrong and we cleaned up our passes and cleaned up our hits," Ward said. We try to have the same energy no matter what so that we can get better as time goes on.
"We have our rough games, but we come back into another game and we play better and whatever we did bad last game we have to get better than, and that includes passing, hitting serving and keep our energy up. Sometimes it falls, but we always find a way to get it back up."
Ward had five kills and a block for Danville, while Emmalee Trover had 12 assists and 10 aces, Audriana Alvarez had four digs and Lakin Alyea and Aleeya Rudy each had a block.
"They have all done really well," Galleguillos said. "Our passing has to be worked on the most, but on offense, Lynae has done a great job of hitting the ball, Lakin Alyea, my sophomore middle is doing a great job of being aggressive and her and Aleeya Rudy are great blockers from the middle. In the St. Joe game, they had some great blocks and there were some great things at the net. DeAsia Gamble is a smart player who sees the court and has great court vision and our setter, Emmalee Trover, is consistent with setting even though she is still working on passing."
Games like this is something Galleguillos hopes can help for the young Vikings, who only have two seniors.
"We are always working to put a layer on top of things we already know," Galleguillos said. "It's a young team with a freshman, sophomore, a junior that has never played volleyball before and two juniors that hadn't played varsity, so we are learning and we are building things layer by layer."
"Even though we are at different age levels, we are able to play well with each other and keep each other going no matter how young a person is," Ward said. "We make sure to keep them up because it is a good experience to play at the varsity level in a young age and things move faster and we still have to play as a team."
With the win, the Vikings are 2-11 entering action in Saturday's Boiler Invitational in Bradley.
"That is always a good tournament for us," Galleguillos said. "We have a good caliber of teams there and there are teams on our level and teams above and when we play teams at our level, we are practicing being aggressive at all times. When we are playing teams above us, we are practicing on seeing the court, using the block and all the small things that can help get you the advantage against girls who are bigger than you."
"I hope we go into it with the same energy that we had tonight," Ward said. "We have one practice before the tournament and I hope we can clean everything up and have our heads right before the tournament. We want to practice, eat right and get out there and see how we do."
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Danville
Danville 2, Peoria Manual 0
Manual`7`4
Danville`25`25
Danville Statistical leaders
Kills — Lynae Ward 5. Blocks — Ward, Lakin Alyea, Aleeya Rudy. Assists — Emmalee Trover 12. Service aces — Trover 10. Digs — Audriana Alvarez 4.
Records — Danville 2-10 overall.
JV score — Danville 25-18, 25-7.
