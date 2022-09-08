COVINGTON, Ind. — Peyton Brown had team-highs in assists (23), digs (10) and aces (4) as the Covington Trojans improved to 4-0 in Wabash River Conference with a win over South Vermillion.
Covington, which won 25-13, 25-16, 25-16, also got eight kills and seven blocks from Maddix Minick, while Alex Sutherlin contributed 5 kills and three aces and Avery Jumps had nine digs.
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, South Vermillion 0
South Vermillion `13 `16 `16
Covington `25 `25 `25
Covington statistical leaders
Kills — Maddix Minick 8. Blocks — Minick 7. Assists — Peyton Brown 23. Digs — Brown 10. Aces — Brown 4.
Records — Covington 9-2 overall, 4-0 in Wabash River Conference.
