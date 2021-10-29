CATLIN — Heart and effort are valuable commodities in athletics, but the most valuable asset is shear talent.
Champaign St. Thomas More, with multiple Division I recruits, claimed the IHSA Class 1A regional title on Thursday night with a 25-7, 25-19 victory over the host Salt Fork Storm.
"If we had to lose to anybody, we lost to a team that we know was just flat-out better than us,'' said Salt Fork senior Olivia Birge. "We were gritty and we were scrappy, but we just couldn't finish on the offensive side.''
The statistics proved that point.
St. Thomas More (36-1) had 28 kills in the two-set match, while Salt Fork (17-12) finished with just seven.
"They always have at least two strong hitters in their front row,'' said Birge, noting that St. Thomas More had three hitters finish with six kills on Thursday night. "And their setter (Caroline Kerr) is super talented, so you don't know where she is going to go with the ball until it gets there.''
And while that diverse attack for the Sabers was difficult to defend, the Storm, at times, was able to keep the ball in play with some exceptional digs out of their back row.
"We gave it one heck of a shot with our defense going against their offense,'' Salt Fork coach Emily Franklin said. "Anything that watch that match saw us dig and dig and dig. We just lacked enough offense.
"Kendall Cooley and (Alexa) Jamison weren't scared in the back row. They came in and dug as many as they could.''
It was that style of play that allowed Salt Fork to get past Armstrong-Potomac in Wednesday's semifinal match.
"Last night, we picked it up and got scrappier at the end of the match. I think we carried that into today's championship,'' Birge said. "But, you can only aks so much from your defense.
"We just needed bigger hitters. I think our average height is 5-feet, 4-inches. So when you look at that on paper, we should have lost to them. But we came in determined to give them one heck of a fight, and we did.''
And what if Salt Fork had pulled off the upset?
"If would have been amazing,'' Birge said. "If we had a little more offense, we might have been able to do it.''
Franklin pointed out that Kendyl Hurt, who had three kills in the match, was the only experienced hitter on the floor for the Storm, while Birge, the team's setter, finished with three kills, as well, but just three assists.
"St. Thomas More knew that they had to stop (Birge),'' Franklin said. "That's a team that is going to go really far in the tournament.
"They have a lot of Division I recruits on that team. I love playing those type of teams because those players eat, sleep and breathe volleyball like I do.''
Leading the way for St. Thomas More in kills was senior Anna McClure, junior Mallory Monahan and freshman Shannon Monahan with six each, while Kerr finished with four kills and a match-high 23 assists.
The Sabers advanced to the IHSA Class 1A Tuscola Sectional on Monday where St. Thomas More will play Heritage in the second semifinal. The first semifinal on Monday will pair Blue Ridge and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at 5:30 p.m.
Birge was the only senior that played for Salt Fork on Thursday night, as Brynlee Keeran was out lower right leg injury.
