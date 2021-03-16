GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team won the first set against Westville, but ending up losing the match 20-25, 25-21, 25-13.
Trinity Collins had four kills for the Buffaloes, while Gentry Howard had three kills, Maddelyn Roach had two kills, three aces and six digs and J'Lynn Waltz and Makaelyn Lagacy each had three aces.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1
Westville`20`25`25
Geo-RF`25`21`13
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Trinity Collins 4, Gentry Howard 3, Maddelyn Roach 2, Eva Ford, Makaelyn Lagacy, J'Lynn Waltz. Service aces — Roach 3, Lagacy 3, Waltz 3, Ford, Collins. Digs — Roach 6, Collins 4, Kendall Roberts 4, Howard 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.