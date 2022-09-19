WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team beat Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo as it defended home court at the Seeger Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Chase Lemming had 40 kills, 10 aces and 19 digs for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon had 22 kills and 19 digs, Anna Moore had 75 assists and Addie Shrader had 38 digs.
The Patriots are 8-9 and will face West Lafayette on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 2, Delphi 0
Delphi`16`19
Seeger`25`25
Seeger 2, North Montgomery 0
N. Montgomery`12`15
Seeger`25`25
Seeger 2, West Vigo 0
W. Vigo`9`10
Seeger`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 40, Paige Laffoon 22. Assists — Anna Moore 75. Digs — Addie Shrader 38, Aubry Cole 22.
Records — Seeger 8-9 overall.
