ATTICA, Ind. — For the first time since 2008, the Seeger volleyball team won the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
The Patriots beat Fountain Central 25-4, 25-15 and Covington in the title match 25-21, 25-22. Chase Lemming had 25 kills and 15 digs for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon had 11 kills, 18 digs and seven aces, Addie Shrader had 23 digs and six aces and Anna Moore had 43 assists.
Alex Sutherlin had 12 kills, 17 digs and three aces for the Trojans, who beat Attica 25-11, 25-18, while Maddix Minick had nine kills and five blocks, while Lauren Vale had nine kills and 15 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bi-County Tournament
At Attica, Ind.
Seeger 2, Covington 0
Seeger`25`25
Covington`21`22
Seeger 2, Fountain Central 0
Seeger`25`25
F. Central`4`15
Covington 2, Attica 0
Covington`25`25
Attica`11`18
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 25, Paige Laffoon 11, Cece Blankenship 7, Rylea Wetz 6, Aubry Cole 4. Blocks — Wetz. Assists — Anna Moore 43, Cole 4. Service aces — Laffoon 7, Addie Shrader 6. Digs — Shrader 23, Laffoon 18, Lemming 15, Cole 8, Wetz 5, Blankenship 2, Hannah Frodge 2, Allyson Thornsbrough.
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Alex Sutherlin 12, Maddix Minick 9, Lauren Vale 9. Blocks — Minick 5. Service aces — Sutherlin 3. Digs — Sutherlin 17, Vale 15.
Records — Seeger 10-10 overall, Covington 14-11.
