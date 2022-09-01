ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team hit the road on Thursday and defeated Parke Heritage 25-16, 25-13, 25-13 in Wabash River Conference action.
Chase Lemming had 10 kills, 13 digs and five aces for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon had eight kills and eight digs, Addie Shrader had seven kills and 16 digs and Anna Moore had 27 assist.
The Patriots are 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the WRC.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Rockville, Ind.
Seeger 3, Parke Heritage 0
Seeger`25`25`25
P. Heritage`16`13`13
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 10, Paige Laffoon 8, Addie Shrader 7. Assists — Anna Moore 27. Service aces — Lemming 5. Digs — Shrader 16, Lemming 13, Laffoon 8.
Records — Seeger 4-5 overall, 2-1 in Wabash River Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.