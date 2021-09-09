CAYUGA, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost the first set against North Vermillion but would win the match 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-13 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Riley Shrader had 19 kills and 11 digs for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon had 15 kills and 20 digs, Aubry Cole had 12 kills and 19 digs, Haley Parrish had 41 assists, Addie Shrader had 27 digs and Anna Moore added 19 digs.
The Patriots are 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the WRC.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Seeger 3, North Vermillion 1
Seeger`22`25`26`25
N. Vermillion`25`17`24`13
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 19, Paige Laffoon 15, Aubry Cole 12. Assists — Haley Parrish 41. Digs — Addie Shrader 27, Laffoon 20, Cole 19, Anna Moore 19, Shrader 11.
Records — Seeger 8-4 overall, 3-1 in Wabash River Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.