WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team swept Fountain Central 25-10, 25-15, 25-11 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Paige Laffoon had 12 kills and six digs for the Patriots, while Addie Shrader had eight kills, nine aces and 11 digs, Aubry Cole had six kills and six digs, Anna Moore had 26 assists and Rylea Wetz had six kills.
The Patriots are 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Wabash River Conference.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 3, Fountain Central 0
F. Central`10`15`11
Seeger`25`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Paige Laffoon 12, Addie Shrader 8, Aubry Cole 6, Rylea Wetz 6. Assists — Anna Moore 26. Service aces — Shrader 9. Digs — Shrader 11, Cole 6, Laffoon 6.
Records — Seeger 2-4 overall, 1-1 in Wabash River Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.