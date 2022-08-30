ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team swept up Attica 25-18, 26-24, 25-17 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Chase Lemming had 16 kills and 12 digs for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon had seven kills, 14 digs and five aces, Addie Shrader had seven kills and 10 digs, Anna Moore had 30 assists and Aubry Cole had 11 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Attica, Ind.
Seeger 3, Attica 0
Seeger`25`26`25
Attica`18`24`17
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 16, Paige Laffoon 7, Addie Shrader 7. Assists — Anna Moore 30. Service aces — Laffoon 5. Digs — Laffoon 14, Lemming 12, Aubry Cole 11, Shrader 10.
Records — Seeger 3-5 overall, 2-1 in Wabash River Conference.
