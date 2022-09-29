WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team swept Riverton Parke 25-11, 25-12, 25-19 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Chase Lemming had 16 kills and nine digs for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon had 11 kills, 18 digs, Anna Moore had 31 assists and Addie Shrader had 29 digs.
The Patriots are 12-10 and 6-1 in the WRC.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0
R. Parke`11`12`19
Seeger`25`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 16, Paige Laffoon 11, Aubry Cole 8, Rylea Wetz 5. Assists — Anna Moore 31. Digs — Addie Shrader 29, Laffoon 18, Lemming 9, Cole 8.
Records — Seeger 12-10 overall, 6-1 in Wabash River Conference.
