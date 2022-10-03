BISMARCK — The Seeger volleyball team went across the state line on Monday and got a 25-15, 25-21 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Paige Laffoon had eight kills and eight digs for the Patriots, while Chase Lemming had six kills and 10 digs and Anna Moore had 17 assists.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Bismarck
Seeger 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0
Seeger`25`25
BHRA`15`21
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Paige Laffoon 8, Chase Lemming 6, Rylea Wetz 5, Aubry Cole 4. Assists — Anna Moore 17. Digs — Lemming 10, Laffoon 8.
