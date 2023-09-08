Seeger logo

CAYUGA, Ind. — Chase Lemming had a double-double in leading the Seeger Patriots past the North Vermillion Falcons 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 in Wabash River Conference volleyball action.

Lemming had a game-high 29 kills to go along with 15 digs, while Emilee Neubauer had a game-high 23 assists for the Patriots, which improved to 4-9 overall and 2-3 in the WRC.

Rylea Wetz contributed a game-high 16 digs to go along with six blocks and eight kills.

Tags

Trending Video