WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team won its opener on Tuesday with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 win over Tri-County.
Anna Moore had nine kills for the Patriots, while Sophia Ashby had eight kills and 22 assists, Paige Laffoon had seven kills and Riley Shrader had five kills, three blocks and seven digs.
The Patriots will take on Covington on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 3, Tri-County 0
Tri-County`15`15`14
Seeger`25`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Anna Moore 9, Sophia Ashby 8, Paige Laffoon 7, Riley Shrader 5. Blocks — Shrader 3. Assists — Ashby 22. Digs — Shrader 7.
Records — Seeger 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.