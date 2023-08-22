WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team got a 25-16, 25-9, 25-6 win over Fountain Central on Tuesday.
Chase Lemming had 16 kills and 10 digs for the Patriots, while Rylea Wetz had six kills and 10 digs, Aubrey Spear had 12 digs, Emilee Neubauer had 19 assists and Kaylyn Coffman had seven kills.
The Patriots are 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Crawfordsville on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 3, Fountain Central 0
Fountain Central`16`9`6
Seeger`25`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 16, Kaylyn Coffman 7, Rylea Wetz 6. Assists — Emilee Newbauer 19. Digs — Aubrey Spear 12, Lemming 10, Wetz 10.
Records — Seeger 2-4 overall, 1-1 in Wabash River Conference.
