WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team were swept by West Lafayette 25-7, 25-12, 25-13 on Tuesday.

Paige Laffoon had six kills and five digs, Riley Shrader had five kills and five digs and Sophia Ashby had 16 assists and four digs.

The Patriots are 12-6 and will host the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At West Lafayette, Ind.

West Lafayette 3, Seeger 0

Seeger`7`12`13

W. Lafayette`25`25`25

Seeger Statistical leaders

Kills — Paige Laffoon 6, Riley Shrader 5. Assists — Sophia Ashby. Digs — Laffoon 5, Shrader 5, Ashby 4.

Records — Seeger 12-5 overall.

