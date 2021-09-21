WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team were swept by West Lafayette 25-7, 25-12, 25-13 on Tuesday.
Paige Laffoon had six kills and five digs, Riley Shrader had five kills and five digs and Sophia Ashby had 16 assists and four digs.
The Patriots are 12-6 and will host the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lafayette, Ind.
West Lafayette 3, Seeger 0
Seeger`7`12`13
W. Lafayette`25`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Paige Laffoon 6, Riley Shrader 5. Assists — Sophia Ashby. Digs — Laffoon 5, Shrader 5, Ashby 4.
Records — Seeger 12-5 overall.
