KENTLAND, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost to South Newton 25-12, 25-23, 25-17 on Tuesday.

Paige Laffoon had nine kills and nine digs for the Patriots, while Chase Lemming had seven kills and 15 digs and Anna Moore had 19 assists.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Kentland, Ind.

South Newton 3, Seeger 0

Seeger`12`23`17

S. Newton`25`25`25

Seeger Statistical leaders

Kills — Paige Laffoon 9, Chase Lemming 7. Assists — Anna Moore 19. Digs — Lemming 15, Laffoon 9.

Records — Seeger 5-8 overall

