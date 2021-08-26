WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team could not take advantage of home court Thursday as they lost to Crawfordsville 25-16, 25-6, 25-10.
Riley Shrader had six kills and nine digs for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon had four kills, Sophia Ashby had 13 assists, three kills and six digs and Addie Shrader added 10 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Crawfordsville 3, Seeger 0
Crawfordsville`25`25`25
Seeger`16`6`10
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 6, Paige Laffoon 4, Sophia Ashby 3 Assists — Ashby 13. Digs — Addie Shrader 10, Riley Shrader 9, Ashby 6.
Records — Seeger 4-4 overall.
