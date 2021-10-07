WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost to Benton Central in its regular season finale on Thursday 25-18, 25-20, 25-19.
Sophia Ashby had 20 assists and 13 digs for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had 10 kills and eight digs, Paige Laffoon had eight kills and 12 digs, Aubry Cole had 13 digs and Addie Shrader had 22 digs.
Seeger is 17-8 and will face Clinton Prairie on Tuesday in sectional action at Rossville, Ind.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Benton Central 3, Seeger 0
B. Central`25`25`25
Seeger`18`20`19
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 10, Paige Laffoon 8. Assists — Sophia Ashby 20. Digs — Addie Shrader 22, Aubry Cole 13, Ashby 13, Laffoon 12, Riley Shrader 8.
Records — Seeger 17-8 overall.
