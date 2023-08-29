Seeger logo

WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team fell in four sets to Attica, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 on Tuesday.

Chase Lemming had 20 kills and 17 digs for Seeger, while Rylea Wetz had six kills, three blocks and 22 digs, Emilee Neubauer had 15 assist and Marissa Rickey added 11 assists.

The Patriots are 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Parke Heritage on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Attica 3, Seeger 1

Attica`25`22`25`25

Seeger`12`25`20`23

Seeger Statistical leaders

Kills — Chase Lemming 20, Rylea Wetz 6. Blocks —Wetz 3. Assists — Emilee Newbauer 15, Marissa Rickey 11 Digs— Wetz 22, Lemming 17

Records — Seeger 3-5 overall, 1-2 in Wabash River Conference.

