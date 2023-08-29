WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team fell in four sets to Attica, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Chase Lemming had 20 kills and 17 digs for Seeger, while Rylea Wetz had six kills, three blocks and 22 digs, Emilee Neubauer had 15 assist and Marissa Rickey added 11 assists.
The Patriots are 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Parke Heritage on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Attica 3, Seeger 1
Attica`25`22`25`25
Seeger`12`25`20`23
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 20, Rylea Wetz 6. Blocks —Wetz 3. Assists — Emilee Newbauer 15, Marissa Rickey 11 Digs— Wetz 22, Lemming 17
Records — Seeger 3-5 overall, 1-2 in Wabash River Conference.
