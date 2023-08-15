WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team fell in its season opener to Tri-County 25-13, 25-23, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Chase Lemming had 11 kills and 18 digs, wile Rylea Wetz had four kills and 11 digs, Aubry Spear had 10 digs and Hannah Frodge had nine assists.
The Patriots will host Covington on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Tri-County 3, Seeger 0
Tri-County`25`25`25
Seeger`13`23`17
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 11, Rylea Wetz 4. Assists — Hannah Froedge 9. Digs — Lemming 18, Wetz 11, Aubry Spear 10.
Records — Seeger 0-1 overall
