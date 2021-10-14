ROSSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team's season ended on Thursday in a 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 15-8 loss to Clinton Prairie in an IHSA Class 2A sectional.
Sophia Ashby had 48 kills and 22 digs for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had 22 kills and 13 digs, Paige Laffoon had 11 kills and 14 digs and Anna Moore had 19 digs.
The Patriots end the season at 20-10.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Rossville, Ind.
Clinton Prairie 3, Seeger 2
Clinton Prairie`22`25`25`16`15
Seeger`25`20`22`25`8
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 22, Paige Laffoon 11, Anna Moore 5, Aubry Cole 4, Addie Shrader 4. Assists — Ashby 48. Digs — Ashby 22, Moore 19, Addie Shrader 18, Cole 16, Laffoon 14, Riley Shrader 13.
Records — Seeger 20-10 overall.
