WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team swept South Vermillion 25-19, 25-21, 25-8 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference.
Riley Shrader had 14 kills and seven digs for the Patriots, while Aubry Cole had 10 kills and 13 digs, Paige Laffoon had seven kills and 14 digs and Sophia Ashby had 27 assists and 24 digs.
The Patriots are 14-7 overall and 5-1 in the WRC.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 3, South Vermillion 0
S. Vermillion`19`21`8
Seeger`25`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 14, Aubry Cole 10, Paige Laffoon. Assists — Sophia Ashby 27. Digs — Ashby 24, Laffoon 14, Cole 13, Shrader 7
