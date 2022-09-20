WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost a tight 25-13, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21 match to West Lafayette on Tuesday.
Chase Lemming had 18 kills and 24 digs for the Patriots, while Anna Moore had 43 assists and 16 digs, Paige Laffoon had 10 kills and 22 digs, Aubry Cole had 14 digs, Addie Shrader had 35 digs and Rylea Wetz had 13 kills.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
West Lafayette 3, Seeger 1
W. Lafayette`25`20`25`25
Seeger`13`25`16`21
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 18, Rylea Wetz 13, Paige Laffoon 10. Assists — Anna Moore 43. Digs — Addie Shrader 35, Lemming 24, Laffoon 22, Moore 16, Aubry Cole 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.