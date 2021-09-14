Seeger logo

WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team had a tall order against No. 6 rated South Newton  on Tuesday.

The Patriots fought hard, but lost 25-14, 25-19, 25-17.

Riley Shrader had 11 kills and eight digs for the Patriots, while Aubry Cole had five kills and 13 digs, Abby Clem had four kills with 11 digs and Haley Parrish had 18 assists and nine digs.

The Patriots are 8-5 and will face Benton Central on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At West Lebanon, Ind.

South Newton 3, Seeger 0

S. Newton`25`25`25

Seeger`14`19`17

Seeger Statistical leaders

Kills — Riley Shrader 11, Aubry Cole 5, Abby Clem 4. Assists — Haley Parrish 18 Digs — Cole 13, Clem 11, Parrish 9, Shrader 8.

Records — South Newton 15-1 overall, Seeger 8-5 overall.

