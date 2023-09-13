WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost a tough 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 match to South Newton on Tuesday.
Chase Lemming had 18 kills and went over 500 kills in her career in the first set. The sophomore also added 11 digs. Emilee Neubauer had 19 assists, Rylea Wetz had four kills, five blocks and eight digs and CeCe Blakenship had four kills.
The Patriots are 4-10 and will face Benton Central on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
South Newton 3, Seeger 0
S. Newton`25`25`25
Seeger`22`20`21
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 18, CeCe Blankenship 4, Rylea Wetz 4. Blocks — Wetz 5. Assists — Emilee Neubauer 19. Digs — Lemming 11, Wetz 8
Records — Seeger 4-10 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.