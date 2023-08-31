WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team could not hold home court on Thursday, losing 29-27, 20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-12 to Parke Heritage.
Chase Lemming had 24 kills and 25 digs for the Patriots, while Emilee Neubauer had 34 assists, Kaylyn Coffman had nine kills, Hannah Frodge had 15 digs and Aubry Spear added nine aces.
Seeger is 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the Wabash River Conference and will go to the Clinton Prairie Invitational on Saturday.
