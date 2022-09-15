WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team had a tough time at home Thursday in a 25-16, 25-10, 25-13 loss to Benton Central.
Chase Lemming had five kills and 13 digs for the Patriots, while Anna Moore had 15 assist, Paige Laffoon and Rylea Wetz each had four kills and Aubry Cole had 11 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Benton Central 2, Seeger 0
B. Central`25`25`25
Seeger`16`10`13
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 5, Paige Laffoon 4, Rylea Wetz 4. Assists — Anna Moore 15. Digs — Lemming 13, Aubry Cole 11, Addie Shrader 9.
