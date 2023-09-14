OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team hit the road and lost 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 to Benton Central.
Chase Lemming had 14 kills and six digs, while Emilee Neubauer had 16 assists, Rylea Wetz had four kills, three blocks and six digs and Aubrey Spear had nine digs.
The Patriots are 4-11 and will play West Lafayette on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Oxford, Ind.
Benton Central 3, Seeger 0
Seeger`16`14`12
B. Central`25`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 13, Rylea Wetz. Blocks — Wetz 3. Assists — Emilee Neubauer 16. Digs — Aubrey Spear 9, Wetz 6, Lemming 6.
Records — Seeger 4-11 overall
