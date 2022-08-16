WOLCOTT, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost 25-20, 20-25, 25-12, 25-20 in its season opener Tuesday against Tri-County.
Paige Laffoon had 18 kills and 22 digs for the Patriots, while Aubry Cole had seven kills, Rylea Weitz had three kills and six blocks, Addie Shrader had four kills and 11 digs, Chase Lemming had 16 digs and five aces and Anna Moore had 28 assists.
The Patriots will play Covington on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Wolcott, Ind.
Tri-County 3, Seeger 1
Seeger`20`25`12`20
Tri-County`25`20`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Paige Laffoon 18, Aubry Cole 7, Addie Shrader 4, Rylea Weitz 3. Blocks — Weitz 6. Assists — Anna Moore 28. Service aces — Lemming 5. Digs — Laffoon 22, Lemming 16, Shrader 11.
